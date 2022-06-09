CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.21). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 46,537 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.44. The stock has a market cap of £36.85 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

