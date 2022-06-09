CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.21). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 46,537 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.44. The stock has a market cap of £36.85 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.
CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)
See Also
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.