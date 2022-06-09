Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

