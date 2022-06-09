DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $47.73

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $46.04. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 14,207 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

