Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,652,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

