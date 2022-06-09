Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,435,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

