Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.80

Shares of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.80 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 34.10 ($0.43). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 37,942 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.74. The stock has a market cap of £17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

In other news, insider Peter Collini bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,995 ($6,259.40).

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

