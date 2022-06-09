Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dropbox worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

