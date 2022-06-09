E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 281,264 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98.

E.W. Scripps ( NYSE:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $565.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.50 million.

About E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.