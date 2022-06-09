E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 281,264 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $15.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98.
About E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
