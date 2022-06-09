Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.63 and traded as high as C$14.16. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 292,258 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

