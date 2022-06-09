Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.68.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 88.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $204.77 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

