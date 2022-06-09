Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,812,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCKT opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $887.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

