Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $205,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in fuboTV by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

FUBO stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

