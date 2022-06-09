Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.19 and traded as low as C$60.14. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$60.66, with a volume of 42,425 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

