Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,372 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Extreme Networks worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.