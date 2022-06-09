Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Fabrinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

