fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
