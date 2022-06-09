Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.62. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,054,908 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $415.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.