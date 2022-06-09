Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.16

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.16 and traded as low as $39.73. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 9,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 208.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

