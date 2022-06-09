Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,106,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

