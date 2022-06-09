Financial Contrast: Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Achilles Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 214.63%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.55 Mesoblast $7.46 million 51.27 -$98.81 million ($0.70) -4.20

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01% Mesoblast -921.09% -16.77% -12.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

