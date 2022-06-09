First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Financial Bankshares worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Kade Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $734,585. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.