First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE FM opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.90.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. Insiders sold 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

