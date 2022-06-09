Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

