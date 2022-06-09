Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Flowserve worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

