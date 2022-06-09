Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $224.03 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

