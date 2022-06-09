Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.29.
Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $224.03 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.71.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortinet (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
