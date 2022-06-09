Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 619,187 shares.The stock last traded at $146.35 and had previously closed at $144.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.