Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,554,310 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $6,387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $16,143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 44.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 663,969 shares in the last quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

