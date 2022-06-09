Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,554,310 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.12.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
