Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,775.67

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,775.67 ($34.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,853 ($23.22). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,862 ($23.33), with a volume of 230,261 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 5,225 ($65.48) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($56.54) to GBX 3,253 ($40.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,500.75 ($43.87).
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,775.67.
About Future (LON:FUTR)
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
