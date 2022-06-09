FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.30.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

PRU opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.