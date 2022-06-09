G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $16.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $744 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
