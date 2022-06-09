Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 16,772 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.