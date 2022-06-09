Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 16,772 shares traded.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
