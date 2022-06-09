Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8,020.84

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,020.84 ($100.51) and traded as low as GBX 7,050 ($88.35). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,150 ($89.60), with a volume of 25,625 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,283.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,020.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,913 ($86.63) per share, with a total value of £6,429.09 ($8,056.50).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

