Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $35,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

