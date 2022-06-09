Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Veritex worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.