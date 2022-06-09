Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 85,971 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Teck Resources worth $35,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.