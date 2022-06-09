Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Phreesia worth $34,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

PHR opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

