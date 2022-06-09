Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Matterport worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $2,883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $5,255,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.