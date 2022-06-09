Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of fuboTV worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 86.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

