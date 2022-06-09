Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.52 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

