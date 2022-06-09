Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Evolent Health worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

