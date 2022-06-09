Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,480 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Cactus worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,673 shares of company stock valued at $24,195,740 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

