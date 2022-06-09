Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Super Micro Computer worth $35,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,622 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Super Micro Computer Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.