Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,634 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

