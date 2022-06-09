GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,757.50 ($22.02).

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.56) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.18) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, May 13th.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,751 ($21.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,348.60 ($16.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($73,910.53).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

