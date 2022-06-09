Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 7.23 $17.62 million $0.20 64.00 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

