Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.98

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.98 and traded as low as C$17.90. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.98. The company has a market cap of C$405.43 million and a P/E ratio of 68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.22%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

