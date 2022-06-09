Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.