GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of GMS worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of GMS by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

