Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 199,947 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUMN shares. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.