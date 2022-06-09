Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of CMC Materials worth $44,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

